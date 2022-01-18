TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 18

On TV tonight, Winterwatch returns to BBC2, Rules of the Game continues on BBC1 and Sean Fletcher keeps on walking in Wonders of the Border on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Winterwatch 2022, 8pm, BBC2

It may be cold outside but there's still plenty of wildlife for Chris Packham and co to talk about. (Image credit: BBC2 )

In a first for the seasonal show, Michaela Strachan, Chris Packham, Iolo Williams and Megan McCubbin will be spanning three nations over the next fortnight. Chris and Michaela return to Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, England, while Iolo is on the Isle of Mull in Scotland and Megan keeps us up to date on animal antics at WWT Castle Espie, Northern Ireland. Also, special reports follow soaring eagles, elegant egrets and amazing ice-age fish as we find out how our wildlife is coping this winter.

★★★★ TL

Rules of the Game, 9pm, BBC1

Iron maiden: Alison Steadman as Anita. (Image credit: BBC)

HR boss Maya (Rakhee Thakrar) discovers shock new evidence about Fly Dynamic’s horrific historic culture of drink, drugs and sexual assault. And is there a murderer on the payroll? Meanwhile, COO Sam (Maxine Peake) begins to fear for the safety of her teenage daughter, Gemma, who’s doing work experience at Fly. When Maya confronts Sam with her findings, the older woman must decide how to act. Elsewhere, Alison Steadman is in terrifying form, as ruthless business matriarch Anita, who’s determined to keep the past filed away. This tense thriller concludes tomorrow.

★★★★ ER

Wonders of the Border, 7.30pm, ITV

Sean takes a hike along the border. (Image credit: ITV)

Sean Fletcher continues his epic 177-mile journey along the stunning Wales-England border, climbing up Cat’s Back hill in Herefordshire’s Black Mountains, before foraging in the foothills for wild plants that he later transforms into a tasty stew. Packing as much into the episode as he can, Sean also checks out the quirky book town of Hay-on-Wye, rings the church bells in Newchurch – believed to be the oldest in Wales – and takes a peek at Baskerville Hall in Clyro, said to be the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous Sherlock Holmes novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles.

★★★★ RF



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 3, Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Diane Morgan star. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final series of the award-winning comedy-drama written by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final six-part series. Although Tony still struggles to cope after the death of his wife Lisa (played in flashbacks by Kerry Godliman), this series has a more hopeful feel as Tony works through his grief and arrives at a more accepting and understanding place. He also contemplates his relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), and continues to be annoyed by his work colleagues, especially Kath (Diane Morgan). Meanwhile, he continues to find a kindred spirit in widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and builds upon his friendships with eccentric locals ‘Postman Pat’ (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty).

Best film to watch on TV today

Heaven Can Wait, 11.35am, Talking Pictures

A highly original comedy, this was the great director Ernst Lubitsch’s last film classic. Don Ameche is suavely tongue-in-cheek as the late lothario telling Satan his sins to engineer himself into the ‘Lower Regions’ and Gene Tierney gorgeous as his much-beset wife. The Technicolor photography is amazing.

Live Sport

Netball, England v Australia , 7.30pm (centre-pass 7.30pm), BBC4

, 7.30pm (centre-pass 7.30pm), BBC4 Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

