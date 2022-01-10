'Winterwatch 2022': start date, guests and everything we know

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams will be presenting Winterwatch 2022 along with Megan McCubbin.

When does 'Winterwatch' 2022 air?

The new series of Winterwatch 2022 kicks off on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

There'll be eight episodes in total, and they'll air over a fortnight so you can get a regular dose of animals, nature, and those who are passionate about it.

Michaela Strachan will be reporting live from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk with her 'Winterwatch' 2022 colleague, Chris Packham. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Who is presenting 'Winterwatch' 2022?

This series will be presented by Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Megan McCubbin.

Gillian Burke won’t be part of the live presenting team this season as she has other commitments but she’ll be back presenting live for Springwatch 2022. Gillian will however be appearing in this series in a couple of special pre-recorded films.

Megan McCubbin will be presenting from WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Where is 'Winterwatch' 2022 filmed?

In a first for Winterwatch, the series will be broadcast live from three of the four UK Nations.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be live from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk for their third season at that base. Iolo Williams will be on the Isle of Mull in Scotland and Megan McCubbin will be at WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland.

Gillian Burke will be presenting a special report from the Cotswolds on the fascinating lives of oil beetles. (Image credit: BBC)

What wildlife can we expect to see in 'Winterwatch' 2022?

In Norfolk, Chris and Michaela will be surrounded by grazing marshes, home to a huge array of wading birds such as teal, curlew, oystercatchers, and pink-footed geese.

They will also have cameras positioned near a beaver enclosure and on the river will be hoping to sport goshawks, otters, and herons.

Iolo will be hoping to see Golden Eagles from his base on the Isle of Mull, dubbed ‘Eagle Island’.

In Northern Ireland, Megan will be following the activity at an Egret roost. She’ll also be doing special reports on hedgehogs and Barn owls.

Iolo Williams will be on the lookout for eagles from his base on the Isle of Mull. (Image credit: BBC2 )

What other wildlife will be featured?

There will be a whole array of wonderful wildlife and all creatures great and small. Polecats, toads, oil beetles and ice-age fish, Arctic Char, once on the brink of extinction are among the other wildlife being featured in special reports that will air during the two weeks of live broadcasting.

How can viewers get involved with 'Winterwatch' 2022?

The Winterwatch digital team will be providing lots of extra content for wildlife fans with cameras streaming for 12 hours a day from all three of the bases in Norfolk, the Isle of Mull and WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland.

You can tune in on BBC YouTube, iPlayer or at www.bbc.co.uk/winterwatch

The digital team will also be on hand to answer viewers’ wildlife-related questions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Winterwatch 2022 begins on Tuesday 18th January on BBC2 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).