TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 23

On TV tonight, who will triumph in tonight's delicious final of The Great British Bake Off on C4? Former Strictly star Joe Sugg is the next celeb to delve into his family's past as Who Do You Think You Are? continues on BBC1 and on Channel 5 a new three-part factual series begins, The Great Escape: A Daring Plan. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great British Bake Off: The Final, 8pm, C4

Who will impress Paul and Prue in the final? (Image credit: C4)

This series has had fabulous characters, sensational bakes and even the occasional heart-stopping disaster like poor Amanda’s gorgeous but broken rocking-horse biscuit! Now, there are only three bakers left, but Paul and Prue have pulled out all the stops in their bid to find a winner as they ask them to make the ultimate carrot cake, a Belgian treat and a showstopping banquet that wouldn’t look out of place in Alice in Wonderland. All the finalists are hugely deserving of the title, but who will triumph?!

★★★★★ CC

Who Do You Think You Are? 9pm, BBC1

Joe Sugg finds out about his family’s past. (Image credit: BBC)

Joe Sugg explores some truly enthralling periods of history this week as he looks into his maternal ancestry. As someone with his finger on the technological pulse, the YouTuber is thrilled to learn that his three-times-great-grandfather Albert Pritchard worked in the burgeoning telegraph industry in the 19th century. And he’s equally impressed by his jeweller ten-times-great-grandfather John Austen, who survived the Great Fire of London. Yet the most moving discovery, which gives him ‘goosebumps’, comes when he hears about his courageous Huguenot seven-times-great-grandparents Jean and Marie Sorel, who became refugees after escaping France in the 18th century.

★★★★ CC



The Great Escape: A Daring Plan, 9pm, Channel 5

A step-by-step account of the PoWs’ breakout. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The iconic 1963 movie starring Steve McQueen made the story of the Great Escape famous, but the film was largely fictional. Now a detailed three-part documentary tells the true story of the audacious World War Two breakout, when 76 men tunnelled out of the supposedly ‘escape-proof’ German prison camp Stalag Luft III. There are testimonies from military experts and historians, plus interviews with relatives of the brave men who were part of the ambitious (but ultimately tragic) plan to flee Nazi Germany. Only three made it to safety. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Tiger King 2, Netflix

The story of big cats and epic feuds returns for a second series. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with the gun-toting, mullet-haired Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman to kill his long-time nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had campaigned to close his private zoo in Oklahoma. Now, a second season, picks up the story, though it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star given that he’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Baskin has also refused to take part in the documentary but she will star in her own series on Discovery+, a two-parter called Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (from Saturday 13 November), which continues her fight to shut down private zoos.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Christmas Bow, 3.15pm, Channel 5

After violinist Lucia Micarelli breaks her arm, she visits old chum Michael Rady, who’s now a physical therapist. Just as sparks fly between them, though, he’s offered his dream job elsewhere. Will love find a way? Come on now...

Live Sport

EFL, Coventry City v Birmingham City, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 8pm, BBC1

, 8pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7.15pm, ITV

, 7.15pm, ITV Hollyoaks , 6.30pm, C4

, 6.30pm, C4 Neighbours, 6pm, Channel 5

Home and Away is now on its Christmas break until Dec. 31, when it will return to 5Star at 6pm and 6.30pm.

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Great British Bake Off: The Final on TV tonight – we are down to the final three but who will be crowned champ?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!