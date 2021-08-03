TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 4

On TV tonight, Rachel and Mike transform an old police station in George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations on C4, the Strictly judges tour the Cotswolds in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips on ITV and on BBC1 Fiona Bruce helps solve another mystery in Fake or Fortune? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations, 9pm, C4

Cells and bars wasn't quite the look Rachel was going for! (Image credit: C4)

This week, George Clarke visits an arresting new project in West Yorkshire as Rachel and Mike attempt to transform a former police station into the house of their dreams. This is Rachel’s first offence – sorry, we mean restoration – but luckily Mike is a builder, so she has big plans to keep him busy and do most of the work themselves. But faced with bars, cells and a drab 1980s reception area, it seems there’s going to be a lot of hard labour needed if the couple are to transform the building into the luxury and high-spec abode that they’re dreaming of…

★★★★ JL

Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips, 8pm, ITV

Craig and Bruno hit the road to explore the Cotswolds. (Image credit: ITV)

This week Craig and Bruno are on their way to Cheddar Gorge – or should that be cheddar gorgeous, darling? – and the Cotswolds. Stops along the route include Malmesbury Abbey, a regency hotel in Cheltenham and a chance for both boy racers to embrace their need for speed at Prescott Speed Hill Climb. The trip concludes in the picturesque village of Broadway, which is all the provocation Craig and Bruno need to bust out the showtunes…

★★★★ SP

Fake or Fortune? 8pm, BBC1

Is this a genuine Jean-Léon Gérôme painting? (Image credit: BBC)

In 1999, Jon Swihart bought a portrait at auction, convinced it was a genuine Jean-Léon Gérôme – although the painting was attributed to ‘circle of Gérôme’, meaning it was likely painted by someone influenced by the artist. When Jon told his friend, Gérôme expert Professor Gerald Ackerman, about his find, he discovered that it was Gerald himself who had labelled the work ‘circle of…’, which became a source of tension between them. Gerald has since passed away, but Jon wants to resolve speculation over the painting’s provenance, so he’s called on Fiona and Philip to lend a hand…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson has a lot to learn about farming! (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part series tracks his progress getting to grips, (or not, as seems to be the case at first), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. The opening episode sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling-off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb, who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!

★★★★ TL

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Warrior, 9pm, GREAT! Movies

In this 2011 action drama, Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton play bitterly estranged brothers who both enter a high-stakes Mixed Martial Arts tournament. The brothers bear emotional scars from a childhood with an alcoholic abusive father (Nick Nolte) and each has different reasons for taking part in the contest. The plot may be contrived but it’s easy to suspend disbelief and be won over by this full-blooded melodrama.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button Test Cricket, England v India, 10am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Coronation Street , 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV

, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations on TV tonight – an amazing transformation of an old police station.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!