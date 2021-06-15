'Bruno and Craig's Great British Road Trip' — release date, premise and everything you need to know

Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip will see Strictly Come Dancing judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood swapping the ballroom for the open road on a brand new summer getaway!

ITV has just announced a brand-new factual series that will see the Strictly duo taking on six of the best drives from in Britain. Together, they’ll be seeing some of the most spectacular sights from across the nation as they explore some of Britain's stunning scenery.

Craig Revel Horwood says: “Bruno and I are thrilled to be taking viewers on this summer adventure with us. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and indulge in a spot of history, culture and of course some killer playlists!”

Here’s everything we know about Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip so far!

We don’t yet know when Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip will be on ITV, as the new show has just been commissioned. When we know more, we’ll be sure to update this guide!

How many episodes of Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip are there?

Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip is a six-part series, and each episode is thirty minutes long!

What’s the premise?

Craig is from Australia and Bruno comes from Italy and both have been living in the UK for some time now. However, their demanding schedules have meant they haven’t been able to do much exploring of the British countryside as of yet.

Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip gives them the perfect opportunity to do exactly that! They’ll be taking on six of the most beautiful drives in Britain, including trips to the Cotswolds, the Scottish Highlands, the mountains of Snowdonia, the Cornish coast, the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District!

Along the way, Bruno and Craig will be immersing themselves in local British culture and history. They’ll be seeing breathtaking scenery, going off on little adventures, listening to fascinating stories and eating amazing food!

Bruno said: “This will be a British voyage like no other, strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight everyone. It’s time to have some fun!”

You might not expect Bruno and Craig to be motoring enthusiasts, but you’d be wrong! Craig has restored his own classic car and Bruno still remembers seeing a Ferrari for the first time in a body shop his father worked in.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but keep checking back as we’ll be sure to add one if it comes along!