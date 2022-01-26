TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 26

On TV tonight, The Repair Shop host goes on a very personal and inspiring journey in Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51 on BBC1, Jay also overseas a very special restoration in The Repair Shop on BBC1 and finally there's more cute canines in Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51, 9pm, BBC1

Jay Blades opens up about his reading struggles. (Image credit: BBC)

There are around eight million adults in the UK who struggle to read, and The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades is one of them. In this candid film, Jay reveals how he left school with no qualifications, was diagnosed with dyslexia in his 30s, and has spent his entire life avoiding the written word. He meets other adults like him, shares his coping strategies, and talks openly about the struggles he’s faced. Now committed to learning, we follow his progress as he embarks on reading lessons. An inspiring watch.

★★★★★ TL



The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

Can Sonnaz (above, right) help restore Kate and Christine’s designer chair? (Image credit: BBC)

When people bring their precious artefacts to the barn to be restored, one sentence you’ll hear over and over is, ‘I’m so grateful.’ It’s great TV, but what’s even better is when the restorers are also grateful to be involved in the projects. That’s the case tonight when upholsterer Sonnaz Nooranvary is delighted to get to work on a design classic – an original Arne Jacobsen Egg chair, brought in by mother and daughter Christine and Kate. And Steve Fletcher is bowled over by a clever Victorian machine that generates static electricity, owned by the great-great-grandson of the inventor. ‘I’ve enjoyed this so much,’ says Steve. ‘This has been amazing.’ The workshop of dreams never stops giving!

★★★★ JP

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Paul and prolific chewer mastiff cross Shirley. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul helps a trio of dogs that need extra care and attention before finding their forever homes. While four-year-old Shar-Pei cross Kola needs an operation to help with a painful eye condition, destructive doggie Shirley, a one-year-old mastiff cross, needs to learn that furniture is not for snacking on. From table legs to plant pots, nothing is safe from the teeth of this chewing machine. Finally, bichon frise Cyril is struggling with separation anxiety and when he gets stressed, well, let’s just say, he lets everything go!

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ozark, season 4, Netflix

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of the third season of Netflix’s acclaimed money-laundering drama, we left Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in a very tight spot as drug cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) informed them they would be working much more closely together from now on. Now, in the thrilling final season - split into two parts of seven episodes each, with the final seven to be released later this year - the big question is: can the Byrdes engineer their way out of their life of crime? Or is karma about to catch up with them in a big way?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Godfather, 10pm, Sky Cinema Greats

Al Pacino stars. (Image credit: Sky)

To mark 50 years since Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece first hit cinema screens, making a star of Al Pacino, here’s a chance to catch the epic trilogy (Part II is tomorrow at 10pm, Part III is on Friday at 10.35pm). Winner of three Oscars, the tale of the Corleones set the standard for the gangster-movie genre by showing the human struggle behind the bullets.

Live Sport

T20 Cricket, West Indies v England, 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

