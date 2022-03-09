TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, March 9

On TV tonight, another series of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr begins on BBC1, Mary Berry's Fantastic Feasts also returns, while Stacey Dooley goes Inside the Convent, both also on BBC1. The fifth and final series of The Last Kingdom arrives on Netflix and Kate Garraway presents the second instalment of Your Body Uncovered on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, 9pm, BBC1

Michelle Ogundehin, Alan Carr and the designers. (Image credit: BBC)

Cast out your dado rails and embrace the ombré – Alan Carr is back with 10 more aspiring designers who hope to win a career-defining contract with a luxury hotel. Interiors guru Michelle Ogundehin will test their mettle over the next eight weeks, and tonight she asks them to work in pairs to transform rental apartments in Manchester. While some manage to harmonise beautifully, others struggle – leading to a battle of wills between self-declared ‘creative genius’ Paul and conflict-averse Amy over some graphic wallpaper…

★★★★★ SP

Mary Berry's Fantastic Feasts, 8pm, BBC1

Roman, Mary and Tom help mates with a meal. (Image credit: BBC)

Mini-scones, savoury tartlets and a scrumptious-looking clementine cake are on the menu as baking supremo Mary Berry gets busy with three novice cooks. Cardiff trio Mark, Callum and Thaer are on a mission to create a surprise afternoon tea for their friend and pillar of the local community Soraya. The only problem is they don’t know their sieves from their scales. Mary is soon knocking the beginners into shape, and Callum’s confidence begins to rise as fast as his scones. Can the lads pull off the celebratory feast? Celebrity chums Roman Kemp and Tom Read Wilson lend a helping hand to proceedings and things get rather emotional!

★★★★ TL



Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent, 10.35pm (times vary) BBC1

Stacey enjoys the quiet life. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey isn’t religious and has never even been to church. But for her latest documentary she’s escaping 21st-century life to spend 10 days of peace and reflection in a convent in North Yorkshire to find out whether a bit of spiritual reflection could help her lead a more meaningful life. The 6am prayers, silent mealtimes and lack of smartphones is a bit of a shock at first, but there’s something heart-warming about how the nuns make Stacey feel so at home and how Stacey openly embraces the simplicity of their life.

★★★★ HD

The Last Kingdom, Netflix

Uhtred is feeling uneasy. (Image credit: Netflix)

The historical saga based on Bernard Cornwell’s novels returns for its fifth and final season, and while the residents of Rumcofa are giddy with excitement over the Blood Month Festival, Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) is uneasy and senses that there is an ill wind blowing in their general direction. Sure enough, Aethelstan is viciously attacked on a hunting excursion, prompting Uhtred to put the border post on high alert – but is he ready for what’s coming? With bloody battles galore, this action-packed final run is a fitting send-off.

★★★★ SP

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, 8pm, BBC2

Grandmother Rozi and Dr Guddi Singh. (Image credit: BBC)

Presenter Kate Garraway meets a woman with a condition that is close to her own devastating experience of Covid-19. Grandmother Rozi contracted coronavirus after a holiday, which, just like Kate’s husband Derek Draper, left her fighting for her life and then struggling with the long-term damage done by the disease. Now, with the help of her consultant and the amazing augmented reality technology, Rozi is able to see her damaged lungs and understand the true impact the virus has had on her body. Next up is Adrian, whose enlarged prostate is ruining his quality of life.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Pieces of Her, season 1, Netflix

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as mother and daughter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Toni Collette stars in this thriller, set in a sleepy Georgia town where a young woman, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), is celebrating her birthday with her mother Laura (Collette). After a gunman opens fire at a shopping-mall diner, Andy is shocked when Laura stops the shooter with some professional combat moves. When a video of the incident goes viral, Laura’s face is plastered all over the media, and secrets emerge about her past. As Andy flees the family home, can she piece together Laura’s real identity and stay one step ahead of some dangerous people who knew Laura in her former life?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

One Day, 6.50pm, Film4

Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess star. (Image credit: Film4)

Based on David Nicholls’ novel, this love story begins in 1988 with the meeting at university of working-class northerner Emma and posh southerner Dexter and then revisits the pair on the same day of the year as they lurch and stumble through their adult lives for the next 20 years. Anne Hathaway gives a wonderful performance as the caustic, unconfident girl who blossoms into a beauty, while Jim Sturgess captures Dexter’s early sense of entitlement and his later humility. Deftly adapted for the screen by Nicholls, this is fun, romantic and deeply moving.

Live Sport

Winter Paralympics , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Test Cricket, West Indies v England, 1.30pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr on TV tonight – Alan is fab as the host of this creative show.

