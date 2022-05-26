Two former Grey’s Anatomy stars are returning for season 18 finale

The Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale is upon us and fans should anticipate quite the show. For starters, the episode airing on Thursday, May 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC is a two-hour event, so you’ll want to make sure you plan accordingly.

There’s also the fact that the finale will mark the 400th episode of the series. Perhaps it shouldn’t surprise us the medical drama has reached that milestone considering this is season 18, however, something about seeing that number in black and white makes us think about how old we're all getting. If you've remained a loyal fan through all 400 episodes, feel free to give yourself a pat on the back.

In addition to Thursday being finale night and a celebration of such a momentous occasion, fans of the series have another reason to be excited because a pair of Grey’s Anatomy vets are returning — Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew as Dr. April Kepner.

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew on Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC)

When we last caught up with the two, they were packing up their daughter and headed for a new life in Boston where Jackson would take over the Catherine Fox Foundation and April would seemingly assist him. Although when they left they were still divorced but friendly co-parents, the chemistry between the two hinted they’d eventually reunite romantically.

Watch the Grey's Anatomy season 18 finale promo below.

From what we can gather in the promo, Jackson and April’s visit to Grey Sloan looks as if it was prompted by the Medical Accreditation Council's looming decision. The council is preparing to make a final determination on the hospital’s residency program. Given Jackson and April represent the Catherine Fox Foundation and Grey Sloan is a hospital under the foundation, it’s no surprise they’d want to show up and do what they could to save the program.

However, it’s completely possible that the two are resurfacing not just for the hospital but for Jackson’s mother as well. Catherine (Debbie Allen) is still battling cancer and recently started a new course of treatment. So, the former series regulars could be back to support her.

Regardless of their reasons for showing up, as a fan, we’re just happy to see them. With all the new blood walking the halls of Grey Sloan, it’s always good to see doctors from the series’ golden era.

By the way, if you miss the finale when it airs live, you can catch it the next day over on Hulu.