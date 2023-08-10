Uncharted producer gives exciting sequel update

Good news, Uncharted fans: a sequel to the 2022 video game adaptation could well be on the cards!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussing Oppenheimer, veteran movie producer Charles Roven let slip that there are still plans to make Uncharted 2.

Asked whether there was still an appetite to make the sequel, Roven responded: "Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn't know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those".

Officially, a sequel to the adventure movie is still yet to be confirmed by Sony, though Sony Chairman Tom Rothman did call Uncharted 'a brand-new franchise' in May 2022 (via Deadline) following the film's impressive box office run.

That first movie saw Tom Holland taking center stage as the beloved PlayStation icon, the adventurer Nathan Drake. After being recruited by the seasoned treasure hunter, Victor "Sully" Sullivan (played by Mark Wahlberg), the movie follows the pair as they head out on a globetrotting, action-packed adventure on the hunt for a treasure trove worth $5 billion that was lost by the Portuguese explorer, Ferdinand Magellan over 500 years ago.

Nate and Sully could be tracking down more lost treasure in the future. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Despite taking a bit of a beating from critics —the film currently has a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes — Uncharted scored well with audience members and raked in over $400 million worldwide.

If Uncharted 2 does go ahead, it may still be a while off, as lead star Tom Holland is currently taking a break from acting following his latest project, the Apple TV Plus exclusive drama, The Crowded Room.

At the very least, we already have a few ideas of what Uncharted 2 will focus on, as Uncharted set up a handful of teases for what's to come in its two post-credits scenes.

One revealed that Nathan's brother, Sam, was alive and being held in a prison cell (similar to the events of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End) into the fray, as he was introduced in a post-credits scene. In the second scene, we saw Nathan Drake preparing to strike a deal with Gage (played by Game of Thrones star, Pilou Asbæk), handing his ring over in exchange for an old Nazi treasure map. Sully and Nate get the upper hand in the confrontation, but when they leave, they find themselves being forced to surrender to an unseen person.

Uncharted is available to rent or buy on digital storefronts like Prime Video and can be streamed on NOW in the UK. For more info on all the latest movies coming your way, check out our guide to the new movies set to release this year.