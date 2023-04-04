Unforgotten fans are obsessed with 'superb' ending for this reason

Unforgotten season 5 has ended, and fans everywhere are discussing the dramatic finale that had quite the twist in the tale.

Throughout Unforgotten season 5 we've been following a new cold case, investigating what happened to Precious Falade, whose body was found stuffed inside a chimney.

Lots of dark truths unfolded throughout the six episodes... we learned that Lord Tony Hume (Ian McElhinney) is Ebele Falade's (Martina Laird) father, meaning that he was Precious' grandfather.

Tony had raped Ebele's mother when he worked for his father, Sir Henry Hume's, company, where she was employed as a cleaner, and initially, he was a key suspect in the murder.

Precious's son wanted money which led to him being in the house on the night of their deaths. But they had their own secrets too, as the person that we thought was Joseph Bell (Rhys Yates) throughout the series was actually Jay, Precious' youngest son. He's been using the name of his older brother in a confusing turn of events.

The real Joseph pulled a gun on Tony when he arrived at the house, and Precious went to grab it but the gun went off, hitting Joe in the head. Precious then turned the gun on herself because she was so distraught about what happened, so her death was actually a suicide.

Admitting the truth to Ebele, Jay revealed he tried to pin the blame on Tony and said: "I lied. Mum killed Joe accidentally trying to get the gun off him then shot herself. But it was all his fault, what happened to our family. From him raping your mum to everything that came after. It was all down to him."

With Precious' death officially solved, Tony was arrested and revealed that he buried Joe in a private garden he had access to, and had withheld a lot of information.

Fans on Twitter were definitely shocked by the turn of events and have praised the finale, with one saying they "thought about the ending for hours". Gripping stuff!

Just finished watching the latest series. Great acting, great storyline, great ending! #itvx #unforgottenMarch 10, 2023 See more

Watched #Unforgotten Series 5. Great writing and acting, and brilliant ending. I thought about the ending for a few hours and think that I've cracked it, and I admire it even more.March 9, 2023 See more

Finished #unforgotten, withstood the loss of Cassie by sticking with the multi narrative format. Superb ending tooMarch 14, 2023 See more

Ah #Unforgotten finale. TV that never disappoints 🤩And THAT twist right at the end was as cute as ever! While Jessie can never match the great Cassie, her central relationship with Sunny looks like a slow burner which might just allow this worldie of a drama to endure…April 3, 2023 See more

This isn't the last we'll be seeing from DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and DCI Jessie James (Sinead Keenan) either, as Unforgotten has been renewed for season 6.

We don't have any plot details yet, but we do know we'll get to see the dynamic between Sunny and his new partner develop, after a frosty start. We can't wait!

Unforgotten seasons 1 - 5 are available on demand via ITVX.