Unforgotten future revealed following huge season 5 finale

Unforgotten season 6 is officially on the way, following a hugely successful fifth season which saw Sinéad Keenan joining the cast.

Although Unforgotten season 5 has come to a thrilling conclusion, fans won't have long to wait to see even more from the ITV drama as we explore more cold cases and shocking investigations.

It's been a frosty start for newcomer DCI Jess James (Keenan) who took over from DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) following her upsetting death in Unforgotten season 4.

With so much pressure on her shoulders, Jess struggled to fit in at first, but season 6 is set to explore these two characters further, as an ITV update confirms we should see their dynamic start to grow after a less-than-ideal start.

An official statement from ITV reveals: "Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan will both reprise their roles as DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan and DCI Jess James. Their characters have had a complex on-screen relationship that began with tension and conflict but ultimately developed into a positive dynamic, promising an exciting new partnership for fans to look forward to.

"Season six will follow DI Khan and DCI James as they investigate cold cases and unsolved crimes from the past, unraveling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way. Further casting for the new series will be announced at the time of production. "

DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan got off to a frosty start. (Image credit: Mainstreet for ITV)

Unforgotten is currently averaging at 8.1 million viewers, with episode one of the series having consolidated at an impressive 8.4 million viewers, according to ITV.

The opening episode of season 5 is also the most watched program on ITV this year, and the broadcasters state that this "further [cements] Unforgotten as a highly-regarded and well-loved drama series".

While we don't have any confirmed plot details for Unforgotten season 6, we do know that it will be made up of six new episodes that will once again be written by Chris Lang, also known for his recent work on The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Those wanting to catch up with Unforgotten seasons 1 - 5 can do so via ITVX, which should be enough to tide you over until the release of the anticipated sixth installment.