Val Kilmer doc trailer details actor’s career, throat cancer diagnosis

Val Kilmer has been the star of a lot of movies, but throughout his career it appears he has been in the process of making his own, which audiences will get to see soon and have their first look at with a new trailer.

Val is a documentary from directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott that will play in theaters before debuting on Amazon Prime Video. Val heavily uses footage that Kilmer shot himself from his early life and throughout his career. The documentary, which Kilmer narrates, looks to be an introspection by Kilmer into his career, his actions and his battle with throat cancer (he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014).

Kilmer is best known for his roles in Top Gun, Tombstone, Batman Forever and The Doors. As we see in the trailer for the documentary, Kilmer was doing his own filming on the set of these movies, as well as other times throughout his life, including before he was famous. The documentary also has more recent footage of Kilmer, including him using a voice box to talk following surgery for his throat cancer, footage of his performances as Mark Twain and him donning a Batman suit (Adam West’s classic costume) once again.

Watch the trailer below.

Val is screening at the Cannes Film Festival, which is underway in France. It will release in theaters on July 23, then be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 6.

Also: Best movie theater subscription deals

In addition to Val, Kilmer can also be seen later this year reprising his iconic role of Iceman from Top Gun in its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which releases on Nov. 19.

Amazon Prime Video has been releasing a number of Amazon Originals recently, from summer blockbusters like Without Remorse and The Tomorrow War, and other documentaries, including Pink: All I Know So Far and The Boy from Medellín about J Blavin.

Amazon Prime Video is included as part of Amazon Prime subscription packages. It offers both Amazon Original content and a library of classic movies and TV shows. There are premium subscription channel options to access additional content from the likes of Showtime, Starz and HBO.