Verizon includes the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle in two new unlimited 5G plans

Verizon Wireless today announced that some of its new "Mix & Match Unlimited" plans will include the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle for free.

The plans start at $35 a month if all you need is basic 4G LTE data and range up to $55 a month for "Get More Unlimited" with 5G service, "premium network access," unlimited mobile hotspot (so long as your definition of "unlimited" is 300GB), Apple Music, 600GB of cloud storage, 50 percent off other connected device plans — and the aforementioned Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle.

The other plan that includes the bundle is the $45-a-month "Play More Unlimited" plan, which includes 5G data, 15GB of hotspot data, the bundle, and six months of Apple Music.

The new plans — which you can check out here — will be available starting Aug. 20.

“The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”

Here's how all of the new plans break down:

(Image credit: Verizon Wireless)

For those who don't have one of the plans that includes the bundle (or for those who don't have Verizon at all), the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle runs $12.99 a month for the three services, effectively getting you three for the price of two.