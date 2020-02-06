ViacomCBS reportedly looking to build a bigger streaming service on the back of CBS All Access

Source: CordCutters Screenshot (Image credit: CordCutters Screenshot)

Get ready for another streaming service. Maybe.

ViacomCBS — that's the new company formed by the newly merged Viacom and CBS — is "considering creating ... a new streaming service that will build on CBS All Access," CNBC reported late Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

ViacomCBS hasn't announced anything of yet, and CNBC says the new service doesn't even have a name yet. But it would roll all of the company's properties into a single service.

And all those properties are fairly substantial. They include:

BET

CBS Entertainment

CBS All Access

CBS Interactive

CBS News

CBS Sports

CBS Television Studios

Comedy Central

Nickelodeon

MTV

Paramount Network

Paramount Pictures

Pluto TV

SHOWTIME

Awesomeness

Bellator

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

CBS Television Stations

CBS Television Distribution

Channel 5

CMT

Colors

Network 10

Pop

CBS Sports Network

Smithsonian Channel

Telefe

The CW

TV Land

VH1

Vidcon

Watch! Magazine

ViacomCBS Corporation

From CNBC :

While ViacomCBS executives haven't made any firm decisions, they are considering creating a service with advertisements that will combine CBS All Access with Viacom assets including Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures, said the people, who asked not to be named because the product discussions are private.

An ad-free version will also be available, and a premium version of the streaming service will include Showtime, the people said. ViacomCBS executives haven't decided on a name for the service, nor a price, though the base service will probably be less than $10 a month, two of the people said.

In addition to all the major names under the umbrella like MTV, Nickelodeon, Showtime and Paramount, there's another acquisition at play here that makes perfect sense. Pluto TV is a longtime free (as in ad-supported) streaming service that has combined various channels into a single platform. So this sort of thing isn't completely alien to the ViacomCBS family.

It's just that it doesn't yet have anyting that actually makes use of all the tentpoles. And perhaps that's going to change.