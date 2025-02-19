Vigil to return for season 3 — and this time it's murder in the Arctic!
Their new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station...
Vigil will return for a third season the BBC has confirmed with DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre off to the Arctic for a new case.
While season 1 was set on a submarine and season 2 partly in the Middle East, the third series of the BBC drama starring Surranne Jones and Rose Leslie takes place in the frozen wilderness. DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) are called in to investigate when a soldier is shot dead.
The BBC teases: "Their new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.
"Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line."
Suranne Jones says: "I can't wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I'm sure it will be a thrill of a ride."
Rose Leslie says: "I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!"
Writer Tom Edge says: "I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning for a new adventure. In our third season we travel to the frozen north where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts. With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in.”
Vigil season 3 will be six parts with the series expected to go out later this year or early 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Filming will take place in Scotland.
The first series of Vigil saw DCI Silva board a nuclear submarine to investigate a death, before uncovering a mysterious international conspiracy that threatened the lives of everyone on board.
With more than 10 million viewers tuning in to watch the first episode in the week following its release, it was the UK's most successful original drama since Bodyguard launched in 2018.
