49ers vs Jaguars live stream — how to watch NFL 2023 game online

You have to rewind all the way back to 2005 and the days of David Garrard for the Jaguars' last victory over the 49ers, but the clash at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, November 12 could offer them as good a shot at breaking that duck as they'll ever get. The Niners are in a tailspin after three straight defeats, while the Jags are on a five-game winning streak – making them the hottest team in the NFL.

49ers vs Jaguars is airing on Fox in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad while the game is on, because you can watch NFL 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Form aside, however, this is a matchup that should favor San Francisco. Brock Purdy's confidence may be shot to bits right now, but the Jacksonville pass defense is one of the most porous in the league, surrendering a whopping 263.5 yards per game in the air on average.

What's more, the 49ers' signing of 2020 defensive rookie of the year Chase Young could completely transform their pass rush. The former Commander has registered more sacks than any of his new colleagues, including Nick Bosa, who was regularly overshadowed by him when they were teammates at Ohio State. Who'd want to be in Trevor Lawrence's boots right now?

Both teams are coming off a bye, one that was of particular use to the 49ers, who are hoping to have Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams back at full fitness for this one.

How to watch 49ers vs Jaguars in the US

In the US, the 49ers vs Jaguars will be shown live on Fox, with kick-off set for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Sunday afternoon. If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services, it's worth noting that NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and ABC are the main TV channels you need to watch the 2023-24 NFL season unfold, and they're all available through the live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Sling TV is a great-value option for this game (it has all of the channels except CBS) and new users typically get 50% off their first month. Remember, if you're currently away from the States but don't want to miss any of the 49ers vs Jaguars action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch 49ers vs Jaguars in the UK

You can watch 49ers vs Jaguars with a Sky TV subscription in the UK.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm UK on Sunday evening, with live coverage available via the Sky Sports NFL channel from 6 pm.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

The game is also available to watch via NFL Game Pass, which shows every single out-of-market game live and costs £14.99 per week or £75 for the rest of the season.

How to watch 49ers vs Jaguars in Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports is showing the 49ers vs Jaguars game. The platform provides streaming access to Fox Sports, ESPN and loads of live sports coverage that would otherwise require a pricey cable setup.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will provide you with additional concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

The only catch is that kick-off is set for 5 am AEDT first thing on Monday morning.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

What time is the 49ers vs Jaguars kick-off?

Kick-off for the 49ers vs Jaguars is at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm UK / 5 am AEDT on Sunday, November 12 (Monday, November 13 for viewers in Australia).