How to watch Amandaland online and stream the Motherland spin-off FREE on BBC iPlayer

Life had dealt Amanda (Lucy Punch) a huge blow at the end of hit sitcom Motherland. Post-divorce and forced to downsize, spin-off Amandaland will chart her scramble back up the social ladder when it debuts Wednesday, February 5, as she acclimatises to a new postcode and solo parenting two infuriating teens.

UK viewers can watch Amandaland online FREE on BBC iPlayer. And it doesn’t matter if you’re out of the country, either, as you can watch Amandaland on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Running from 2017 to 2022, Motherland spun BAFTA gold out of the Chiswick-based misadventures of Julia, Liz, Kevin, Amanda and Anne. With an incredible cast and rapid-fire gags, the London Evening Standard described it as “an unhinged delight, by turns savage and sweet.”

Aptly, it’s now Punch’s image-obsessed mother hogging the limelight. But she’s found herself in a less affluent area, unnerving close to Wormwood Scrubs, and faces the uniquely teenage problems of her kids. Plus, mum Felicity (national treasure Joanna Lumley) won't give her a minute's peace. So it's just as well that her BFF Anne (Philipa Dunne) is on hand to help the self-important socialite get back on track.

In addition to those three returning characters, Amandaland will introduce some new foils for Amanda’s inherent snobbery. They’ll include celebrity chef Della (Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney) and neighbour Mal (Samuel Anderson), the latter dealing with the frustrations of co-parenting with his son’s stepdad, JJ (Ekow Quartey).

Ready for a gut-busting new chapter in NW10? Simply keep reading for our guide, which explains how to watch Amandaland online and 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Amandaland online FREE in the UK

She’s back! UK viewers can watch Amandaland online from Wednesday, February 5, with episodes airing on BBC One every Wednesday at 9pm UK time. Alternatively, for those who’d like to binge the entire series, all six episodes will be available as a boxset 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer from debut. However, if you’re planning on watching Amandaland live – online or via linear TV – then you’ll need to have a valid TV license. See below for our full episode release date and time schedule. Not at home when the show is on? That's where a VPN like NordVPN can help. More details below...

How to watch Amandaland online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch Amandaland online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Can I watch Amandaland online in the US?

The Motherland spin-off hasn’t got a release date in the States yet. But, considering it’s produced by the Emmy-winning Sharon Horgan, who’s popular on both sides of the Atlantic, we’ll sure it’ll find a North American home soon. All of Motherland is available with an AMC Plus subscription, and it’s possible Amandaland will join it there too.

Out of the country? You can download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming platform if you’re currently traveling abroad and don’t want to miss Amandaland.

How to watch Amandaland online in Australia

Great news for Motherland fans Down Under: you can watch Amandaland online from Thursday, February 6 – just a day after its UK broadcast – with a subscription service Stan. There’s no free trial, but memberships start from only AU$12 a month, increasing to AU$22 for the premium tier plan.

A Brit abroad? Download a VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like BBC iPlayer and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you are in the world.

Amandaland trailer

Amandaland | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Amandaland episode schedule

While all six episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from February 5, episodes will also go out once a week on BBC One’s terrestrial channel. See below for the full broadcast schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, February 5 at 9pm GMT

Episode 2: Wednesday, February 12 at 9pm GMT

Episode 3: Wednesday, February 19 at 9pm GMT

Episode 4: Wednesday, February 26 at 9pm GMT

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 5 at 9pm GMT

Episode 6 Wednesday, March 12 at 9pm GMT

Who is in the cast of Amandaland? Lucy Punch as Amanda Joanna Lumley as Felicity Philippa Dunne as Anne Samuel Anderson as Mal Siobhan McSweeney as Della Rochenda Sandall as Fi Ekow Quartey as JJ Peter Serafinowicz as Johannes