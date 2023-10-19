How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online for free

The All Blacks have restored some of their old aura, but if this tournament has taught us anything, it’s that you should never count out Argentina. That dismal opening game defeat means the Pumas have effectively been playing knockout rugby for a month, so it’s a battle-hardened team with nothing to lose that awaits New Zealand in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final on Friday, October 20.

The Argentina vs New Zealand live stream is free on 9Now in Australia, ITVX in the UK and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Argentina vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Ian Foster’s men reached a level that many thought was beyond them in their earth-shaking 28-24 victory over Ireland last weekend, a performance that not only saw them fling themselves into more tackles than any of the other semi-finalists, but also top every major attacking metric, including carries, meters gained and defenders beaten.

The three-time champions were outstanding in just about every phase of the game, but gearing yourself up for a clash with the top-ranked team in rugby is easy. Can they match those standards against an underdog as clear as Argentina?

The Pumas' 29-17 comeback win over Wales was like their tournament in microcosm. Michael Cheika’s men looked down and out for most of the contest before roaring back spectacularly, off the back of some superb carries and moments of inspiration and opportunism that they made the most of.

It’s been mentioned countless times in the buildup to this clash, but Argentina got the better of New Zealand in Christchurch last year, and they’ll do well to summon the spirit of that day at the Stade de France.

If you're a keen rugby union fan, you'll want to know how to watch Argentina vs New Zealand. We've got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in Ireland for free

Argentina vs New Zealand will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service in Ireland. Kick off is at 8 pm IST. Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV licence to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching Argentina vs New Zealand, which kicks off at 6 am AEDT on Saturday morning. Your first stop should be free-to-air Channel Nine, which is televising every remaining game, with live streaming available via 9Now. Streaming service Stan Sport has been showing every game of the Rugby World Cup ad-free, and will continue to do so. Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream at Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch Argentina vs New Zealand – along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7 pm UK ahead of the 8 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, ITVX works across a range of different devices, including computers, phones and tablets, letting you live stream any ITV channel any way you want to. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games. Argentina vs New Zealand will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

You can sign up to Peacock for $5.99 per month for ad-supported streaming or $11.99 per month ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Knockout stage

Friday, October 20

SF1: Argentina vs New Zealand

Saturday, October 21

SF2: England vs South Africa

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de France in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? 20 teams started out in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. That has now been whittled down to just four teams: England, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile