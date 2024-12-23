How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online and FREE on BBC iPlayer

DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), Shipton Abbott’s finest detective, gets embroiled in a puzzling holiday haunting in this year’s Beyond Paradise Christmas Special, which will be broadcast to the show’s many fans from Friday, December 27 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, or on Christmas Day in the US on BritBox.

UK viewers can watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online absolutely FREE on BBC iPlayer. But, if you’re away for the holidays, don’t worry: you can still watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… especially if you love Death in Paradise and its Kris Marshall-fronted spin-off. Not only will each series deliver a holiday-themed episode just days apart, but ratings magnet Beyond Paradise has already been greenlit for a third season.

Before then, Humphrey and his fellow Shipton Abbott officers have a lot on their plate. There’re investigating the strange case of Bob Holland (guest star Mark Heap), who claims he’s being visited by the ghost of his late wife Linda, while Constable Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) attempts to find a missing statue of the Virgin Mary.

Life’s not made any less challenging as Humphrey and his fiancé Martha (Sally Bretton) continue their adoption journey: attempting to find common ground with introverted teenager Jaiden (Austin Taylor) as they welcome him into their home over the holidays.

Described by series’ lead Marshall as “very Christmassy,” “a ghost story,” and “quite wacky too,” fans can expect an episode packed with thrills, laughs, and heart-warming family drama – basically, all the festive feels!

Excited for the show’s Yuletide return? Simply keep reading for our guide, which explains how to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online and 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online FREE in the UK

UK viewers can watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online on BBC One from Friday, December 27, when the festive episode gets its linear broadcast at 9 pm UK time. Alternatively, you can stream the show 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer. If you plan on watching Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 live – online or on linear TV – then you’ll need to ensure you have a valid TV license. Otherwise, the special will become available to watch on-demand shortly after broadcast.

How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online in the US

US folks are getting a head start on UK fans. North American viewers can watch this year’s Beyond Paradise Christmas Special courtesy of BritBox, from Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas Day itself! Don’t yet have a BritBox subscription? The Anglophile streaming service is $8.99 per month, and that’s after the 7-day free trial available to new subscribers. Alternatively, you can get 12 months membership for the price of 10 when you opt for its $89.99 annual plan. Out of the country? You can download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming platform if you’re currently traveling abroad and don’t want to miss the 2024 Beyond Paradise Christmas Special.

Can I watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online in Australia?

Sadly, Beyond Paradise and its Christmas specials aren’t available to stream anywhere Down Under. In slightly better news, all thirteen seasons of OG series Death in Paradise are available to watch with a subscription to BritBox – just not the Kris Marshall-led spin-off, which only began airing in 2023.

A Brit abroad? Download a VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like BBC iPlayer and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

When will Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 be released?

UK fans can enjoy the Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 on BBC One and free on BBC iPlayer when it debuts on Friday, December 27. However, Christmas is coming early to North American fans, with the 2024 festive episode available on BritBox a few days earlier, as of Wednesday, December 25.