How to watch Doctors season 24 online: stream last ever episode of medical drama from anywhere

Watch Doctors’ last ever episode as the highlight of the day for students across the country departs from our screens. The BBC soap is currently airing season 24 episodes, which can be streamed for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch the Doctors season 24 finale from anywhere with a VPN .

While getting a real GP appointment may be almost impossible at times, Brits have been able to reliably join the doctors and staff of Letherbridge every weekday afternoon for over twenty years. Seen as somewhat of a proving ground for aspiring TV writers in the UK, the seemingly lightweight show has received critical acclaim for its character led storytelling, tackling themes such as immigration, sexual abuse, mental health and homlessness, particularly notable in Doctors early days, when the show offered refreshingly sensitive representation of hot button topics other shows sensationalised.

Doctors is set to bow out in style, and while we won’t give anything away in this article, you can head here for all the latest Doctors spoilers. The BBC will spend the day of the final episode celebrating the show and its legacy with a special episode of Bargain Hunt featuring cast members and a retrospective documentary entitled Doctors: A Celebration.

Ready to bid farewell to this long-running soap? Here's how to watch Doctors’ final episode from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Doctors season 24 online in the UK for free

Doctors goes out on BBC One at 2 pm UK every weekday, with a handful of seasonal breaks. The last ever episode of the show will air at the same time on Thursday, November 14. You'll also be able to stream the finale live and on catch up via BBC iPlayer, which also has a huge archive of episodes going back one calendar year from the current date. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Doctors season 24 online in the US

Viewers in the US (and Canada) can catch episodes completely up to date on BritBox, with the finale set to drop Thursday, November 14 alongside its airing in Blighty.

BritBox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, but new users can get a 7-day free trial before paying a cent.

UK citizens in the States will need a VPN to watch new Doctors episodes. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch Doctors season 24 online in Australia?

Aussies will struggle to get an appointment with Doctors as there's no home for the Brit soap Down Under.

That means that Brit's abroad looking to stream Doctors' final episodes, will want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch Doctors season 24 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Doctors season 24 on the BBC iPlayer streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.