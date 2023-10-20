How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online for free

England face a tough test when they face South Africa in the second Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday, October 21. The Springboks crushed England in the final four years ago, and few would deny that they’re an even more fearsome unit now.

The England vs South Africa live stream is free on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch England vs South Africa live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Springboks’ monumental 29-28 victory over hosts France was hands-down the performance of the tournament, one that’s taken them to the top of the rankings and made them the outright favorites for the Webb Ellis Cup.

While kicking has been a pet peeve for some viewers over the past six weeks, South Africa put on a clinic, establishing early on that it was an area of weakness – perhaps the only weakness – for an otherwise outstanding France team.

It was as complete a team display as you’ll ever see, but the exploits of the fleet-footed Cheslin Kolbe, who’ll be very familiar to English viewers, and the colossal Eben Etzebeth, who held off five players to score the match-winning try, were particularly memorable.

Despite the reputation of their opponents, Steve Borthwick’s men may just be relieved to return to the pitch, having come in for a seemingly never-ending barrage of criticism in recent weeks. They’re not the most progressive team in the world by any stretch, and the draw was kind in the extreme, but they put in their strongest display of the tournament against Fiji last weekend, and are the last northern hemisphere team standing.

They also have the opportunity to learn from others’ mistakes and successes. While France’s superb ball-carrying game was ultimately unable to topple the reigning champions, Ireland were able to reap the rewards of an ultra-physical approach earlier in the tournament.

If you're a keen rugby union fan, you'll want to know how to watch England vs South Africa. We've got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch England vs South Africa in Ireland for free

England vs South Africa will be shown live and for free on Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service in Ireland, if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area. Kick off is at 8 pm IST. Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV licence to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch England vs South Africa – along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7 pm UK ahead of the 8 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, ITVX works across a range of different devices, including computers, phones and tablets, letting you live stream any ITV channel any way you want to. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games. England vs South Africa will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

You can sign up to Peacock for $5.99 per month for ad-supported streaming or $11.99 per month ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the England vs South Africa live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch England vs South Africa in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching England vs South Africa, which kicks off at 6 am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Your first stop should be streaming service Stan Sport, which has been showing every game of the Rugby World Cup ad-free, and will continue to do so.

Happy with highlights? Streaming service 9Now will no doubt be screening plenty of them via the Wide World of Sports magazine show.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the England vs South Africa live stream at Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch England vs South Africa everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Knockout stage

Friday, October 20

SF1: Argentina vs New Zealand

Saturday, October 21

SF2: England vs South Africa

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de France in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? 20 teams started out in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. That has now been whittled down to just four teams: England, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile