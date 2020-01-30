Watch the first episode of Star Trek: Picard for free on YouTube or Pluto TV

Source: CBS (Image credit: CBS)

We're now two episodes into Star Trek: Picard . And the series premiere — Remembrance is now available to watch for free in a couple of places. You can watch it on YouTube , and you can watch it on Pluto TV.

YouTube is YouTube and needs no introduction. Pluto TV, however, is a free ad-supported streaming service with more than 250 channels that Viacom — which owns CBS — picked up in 2019. And for the next week (until we get to Episode 3) you'll be able to watch it on Pluto TV .

It all kicks off today with a 24-hour marathon of the Picard premiere. After that you'll be able to watch it at 8 p.m. Here's the full schcedule:

Jan. 30: Star Trek Picard, 24-hour Marathon of debut episode

Jan: 31: Star Trek Picard, Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Feb. 1: Star Trek Picard, The Giver

Feb. 2: Star Trek Picard, The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus

Feb. 3: Star Trek Picard, The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

Feb. 4: Star Trek Picard, The Librarian: King Solomon's Mines

Feb. 5: Star Trek Picard, The Librarian III

After that, you'll have to head back over to CBS All Access to get your Picard fix.

Does all this free stuff mean that the Picard numbers maybe aren't as high as the folks at CBS would like? (They certainly said otherwise .) Or is it just about getting all the eyeballs they can?