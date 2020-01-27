'Star Trek: Picard' and the Grammys lead CBS All Access to a record month

Source: CBS From left: Orla Brady as Laris, Jamie McShane as Zhaban, and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in the second episode of "Star Trek: Picard." (Image credit: CBS)

CBS today announced that January 2020 was a record month for CBS All Access. While it didn't give specific numbers, the press release says that the premiere of Star Trek: Picard and the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards — in addition to postseason NFL — led to a 115 percent increase in the number of total streams for the month. And the monthly number of subscribers was up 180 percent.

And that's with five days (and the second episode of Picard — "Maps and Legends") still to come.

CBS also said that the week of Jan. 19-25 was its second-highest for CBS All Access, "following closely behind the week of the 2019 Super Bowl," which was broadcast on CBS. (This year's game — Super Bowl LIV — is on Fox .)

Zooming in to the single-day level, CBS says Jan. 26 marked the most-streamed Grammys to date, with a new record for sign-ups on the day of the Grammys — some 80 percent higher than last year, and more than 30 percent more unique viewers.

Or, in other words, more people are streaming than ever, and more people are streaming CBS All Access than ever. Not bad.

"We've seen tremendous continued growth in the service, and the new records we've experienced due to STAR TREK: PICARD, the GRAMMYs and a fantastic season of football are a phenomenal way to kick off what will be a fantastic year for CBS All Access," said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive. "CBS All Access continues to build upon its great mix of programming – from original series, to sports and special events – and we've strategically programmed 2020 to bring subscribers an 'always on' calendar of must-watch series and events."

The series premiere of STAR TREK: PICARD is currently available to stream, and new episodes of the series will be available every Thursday exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States. As previously announced, the series was renewed for a second season prior to premiere.

THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® is also now available to stream on-demand for free on CBS.com and the CBS mobile app and available on all other connected TV platforms via CBS All Access.