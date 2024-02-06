Ivory Coast vs DR Congo live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 game online

The Ivory Coast vs DR Congo live stream – the second AFCON 2023 semi-final – takes place on Wednesday, February 7. It is a match-up between two sides who have had rather different runs in the tournament and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

The Ivory Coast were so bad in the group stage that they changed their manager. Now led by caretaker boss Emerse Faé, the drama has continued in the knockout stages. They have seen off Senegal and Mali thanks to penalties and last-gasp goals. The strong finishes have caused plenty of excitement, but The Elephants need to start games far better. Match winner Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou were sent off in the chaos of the Mali match. It means both are suspended for the semi-final.

DR Congo have gone deeper into this tournament than many expected. They took Egypt to penalties and beat them, so will not be intimidated by facing the hosts. Yoanne Wissa, of Premier League side Brentford, has scored twice at the African Cup of Nations 2023 so far. His success in front of goal is crucial for The Leopards.

Read on as we explain all the ways to watch AFCON 2023 from anywhere and get an Ivory Coast and DR Congo live stream wherever you are.

Watch Ivory Coast vs DR Congo for free

You can watch Ivory Coast vs DR Congo for FREE live on BBC Three, the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform in the UK.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch any stream when traveling abroad.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs DR Congo live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, 10 games in the UK will be available for FREE on the BBC iPlayer, including Ivory Coast vs DR Congo.

Thanks to a late deal, Sky Sports is also showing every match of AFCON 2023. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs DR Congo live streams in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the Ivory Coast vs DR Congo game without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. The cheapest of those is through streaming service Fanatiz. It's a sports streamer that includes beIn Sports in its $9.99 per month Front Row plan. Sling TV is probably the best value around with its broader set of channels for a very reasonable price. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

Watch Ivory Coast vs DR Congo live streams from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Ivory Coast vs DR Congo on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. They have a helpful guide on the best VPN services if you'd like a full read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!