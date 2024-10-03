How to watch Scrabble online or on TV: stream the 2024 word-based gameshow from anywhere

Back in the 1980s, NBC ran a show called Scrabble, a television version of the popular word-based board game, and now it's being revived by The CW, starting on Thursday October 3.

Presented by Raven-Symoné, Scrabble will see contestants facing off in a bid to win points by virtue of their wordsmithery, putting together the most complex words possible from the letters at their disposal.

The show is one of two new acquisitions by The CW, alongside another board game format, Trivial Pursuit, with the two shows airing back-to-back on Thursdays on what the network is dubbing 'Game Night'.

Scrabble ran for six years until 1990, before enjoying a brief comeback in 1993, and now, nearly 30 years on, the idea has been rekindled by the production company Hasbro Entertainment and picked up by The CW network, with a new format but the same name as the much-loved old show.

Here's how to watch Scrabble, whether you're wanting to do so online or on TV around the world.

How to watch Scrabble in the US

Scrabble is airing on The CW, which is available to watch on cable TV, and even for free online.

The CW offers its shows free of charge online, via The CW app. Scrabble can therefore be streamed for free on various platforms including Roku, VIZIO Smart TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG TV, Android TV, iOS and Android.

The CW is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on The CW without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming, $17.99 for ad-free, or $9.99 when combined with Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Scrabble from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Scrabble (2024), you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!