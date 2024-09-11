If you don't know how Taskmaster works then you've either been in solitary confinement or a coma for 20 years. Created by Little Alex Horne, five comedians are asked to do stupid things in order to impress a large man (Greg Davies). It's utterly brilliant and season 18 arrives on Thursday, September 12.

Don't worry if you're abroad because you can watch Taskmaster season 18 from anywhere with a VPN .

These tasks are often humiliating, almost always amusing and are then scored arbitrarily with bonus points given for no reason at all and marks taken away following the same lax criteria. Cheating is only permitted if done with some style and lateral thinking lavishly rewarded.

Objects that frequently appear in the tasks include buckets, potatoes, water, balloons, long pieces of rope, cream, other root vegetables, darts, balls of varying sizes, snorkels and flippers, waterproof sheeting and hosepipes. Just add comedians with proactive agents and film.

Read on for how to watch Taskmaster season 18 online and from anywhere and potentially for free – we’ve got all the information you need below.

How to watch Taskmaster season 18 in the UK for free

Taskmaster season 18 airs on both Channel 4 and its streaming service from Thursday, September 12 at 9 p.m. BST. It's FREE provided you have a valid TV license.

You can also upgrade to the premium tier (Channel4+) for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will get you ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such as recent hits like The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch Taskmaster season 18 in the US?

Taskmaster season 18 is not available to stream directly in the US but Brits abroad can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service, as we explain here.

How to watch Taskmaster season 18 in Australia

Taskmaster season 18 will air on Binge in Australia on Thursday, September 12.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Taskmaster season 18 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favourite VPN is NordVPN.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Taskmaster season 18 players

Babatunde Aléshé - Comedian, actor and podcaster (Celebrity Gogglebox, C4)

Jack Dee - Legendary stand-up and writer (I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, BBC Radio 4)

Andy Zaltzman - Comedian, host of The Bugle Podcast and cricket statistician (The News Quiz, BBC Radio 4)

Rosie Jones - Stand-up, presenter, actor and author (Trip Hazard, C4)

Emma Sidi - Actor, comedian and writer (Starstruck, BBC Three/HBO Max)