Taskmaster season 18: release date, line-up and everything we know

The latest season of Channel 4's hit comedy show Taskmaster is almost upon us, ready to take to the high seas with its nautical theme when it returns in mid-September.

Consistently one of the channel's biggest shows, Taskmaster season 18 will use the same formula we know and love, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne returning to host.

Taskmaster season 18 features five new comedians as contestants, and you can get to know them below, because in this article we’re going to walk you through everything you need to know ahead of this newest season.

The eighteenth season of Taskmaster will debut on Thursday, September 12, with new episodes arriving each week from then until Thursday, November 14. That makes there 10 episodes in all.

You can watch Taskmaster season 18 on Channel 4, as each episode will air at 9 pm. If you can’t watch it live, the episodes will also be available to stream on the broadcaster’s streaming service, which is also called Channel 4, confusingly.

Taskmaster season 18 line-up

Series 18 - Line-Up Announcement | Taskmaster - YouTube Watch On

The five contestants for Taskmaster season 18 have already been announced, and here’s who they are:

Andy Zaltzman, a political comedian who also commentates on cricket and presents The News Quiz.

Babatunde Aléshé, a comedian best known for being in Celebrity Gogglebox, I’m a Celeb and many comedy game shows.

Emma Sidi, a comedy actress from W1A, Plz Like and Starstruck.

Jack Dee, an established comic, known for his many panel TV show appearances as well as stand-up shows.

Rosie Jones, a comedienne with cerebral palsy who is a regular in many panel shows and documentaries.

Taskmaster season 18 trailer

There is a Taskmaster season 18 trailer that’s playing on TV, but it’s not yet been uploaded to YouTube for us to embed. When that changes, we’ll update this article with it included.

Who are the hosts?

Stalwart host Greg Davies returns to head up Taskmaster once again, and he’s joined by Alex Horne — there are no changes in the hosting duties for this newest season.

What is the Taskmaster season 18 theme?

Taskmaster has been given a nautical makeover for its newest season, as you can probably tell from the image at the top of this article.

That means the house has got a nice sea-themed look, and the musical theme for the season is based around a sea shanty. Water theme to pick!