How to watch The Royal Beat online or on TV – stream season 7

There's always something to discuss when it comes to the monarchy. For all those fascinated about Kate and Wills, Harry and Meghan, or King Charles and Queen Camilla, you can watch The Royal Beat for free in the UK from Sunday, October 13. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch The Royal Beat from anywhere with a VPN.

Kate Thornton is set to bring the latest season of her fortnightly discussion about the royals to ITV and ITVX. Guests include royal newspaper editors and former Palace insiders who will give their insights into the monarchy in the UK and beyond. Thornton herself has promised that "on every episode, we’ll be joined by those that work closest with the royal family to bring you genuine insight on the work they do and explore what really happens behind closed doors in the House of Windsor."

The royal family are still rebuilding after the Prince Andrew scandal and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. After a variety of health scares and other difficulties, there is set to be plenty to discuss in the weeks and months ahead. Here's how to watch The Royal Beat season 7 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch The Royal Beat in the UK for free

The Royal Beat airs on ITV1 in the UK at 11.30 am UK on Sunday, October 13. The hour-long episode will also be available to watch for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX. ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.

Can I watch The Royal Beat in the US

No major US broadcaster of The Royal Beat has been announced yet. However, Americans can watch previous seasons of the show on True Royalty TV ($6.99 a month).

If you're a Brit who is currently in the US and wants to watch, you'll need to use a VPN to do so.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Royal Beat (2024) on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide to the best VPN services on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

The ITV iteration of The Royal Beat airs from Sunday, October in the UK at 11.30 am on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. However, the show originally launched in 2020 and there are already six seasons available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and elsewhere.

All you need to know about The Royal Beat

Who is presenting the Royal Beat? Kate Thornton is set to lead the discussion on The Royal Beat each fortnight. A well-established TV personality and journalist, Thornton has appeared on shows such as The X Factor, Loose Women, and This Morning during her career.

Who are the guests on The Royal Beat? The idea of The Royal Beat is to have guests who really know what they are talking about. You can expect to see royal editors from major newspapers appear on the show, as well as former insiders and others who have connections with the Palace.