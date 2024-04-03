How to watch Walker season 4 online: live stream the hit The CW series free from anywhere

Jared Padalecki is back as our favorite Texas ranger! And while Walker season 4 begins with many happy returns, news that serial killer The Jackal is at large again puts everyone in grave danger.

You can watch Walker season 4 in the US on The CW from Wednesday, April 3. Away from home? Then you could watch Walker season 4 on The CW from anywhere with a VPN.

There’ll be no tumbleweed this season. Only moments after Walker and Geri (Odette Annable) shared some romantic sparks, and with Walker’s kids looking to make him an empty nester, viewers discovered that The Jackal had reemerged to cast a shadow over all of their lives.

While Walker always delivers an abundance of action-packed thrills, it sounds like the stakes are higher than ever as the series enters its fourth season. Showrunner Anna Fricke explained that Walker will find himself “in the biggest danger he’s ever been in, and that, of course, causes a ripple effect with his loved ones.”

Not as if they didn’t already have enough to deal with. After getting into a fatal tussle with a home invader, Walker’s daughter Stella (Violet Brinson) is dealing with some serious PTSD – confiding in her uncle Liam (Keegan Allen) and keeping secrets from her law-enforcing father about some of the criminal specifics.

And we’ll find fellow ranger Cassie (Ashley Reyes) as she returns to the Lone Star State. There, she joins up with Walker, Trey (Jeff Pierre), and homicide detective Sonny Alcala (Justin Johnson Cortez) to help stop The Jackal’s brutal killing spree. But will she find herself out of her depth and in mortal danger?

Prepare to jump back in the saddle and read on below, where we explain how to watch Walker season 4 online, and for free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Walker season 4 online free in the US

Walker season 4 is set to debut on Wednesday, April 3, at 8 pm ET/PT, on The CW cable channel. Subsequent episodes will air in the same slot each week.

There's no need to worry if you don't have access to The CW, as there are several online alternatives.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream The CW, along with plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer The CW, which will of course include streaming access to Walker season 4, live and on-demand.

Additionally, new episodes are likely to become available to stream the day after airing on The CW app. The app is completely free, and it doesn’t require you to log in, either.

How to watch Walker season 4 in Canada

Canadians can watch Walker season 4 on the CTV Drama channel from Wednesday, April 3 at 8pm ET/PT – simultaneous with their US release. There are 13 episodes in total, with a new one broadcast at the same time each week.

Alternatively, you can watch episodes live online through CTV.ca. You’ll have to either have the CTV Drama channel as part of a cable plan to watch live, or wait a few days to stream episodes free on-demand.

How to watch Walker season 4 in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Walker season 4 online from Thursday, April 4 – less than a day after its US release – with a subscription to Stan.

Stan membership plans range from AUD$12 to AUD$21 per month, but before that new subscribers can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial.

If you're trying to access Stan while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

Can I watch Walker season 4 in the UK?

Walker isn’t available to rent, buy, or stream in the UK. So, if you happen to find yourself away from home, you’ll struggle to watch brand-new episodes of Walker, or even any of the show's earliest episodes.

One workaround is a VPN, which makes it appear as if you’re back home and allows you to connect to your usual streaming services. You can read up on how this works immediately below:

How to watch Walker season 4 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Walker season 4 on The CW or Stan by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location and means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

To save you spinning around the web looking, our favorite VPN is NordVPN

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (US, Australia, etc.)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Walker season 4 trailer

Who is in the Walker season 4 cast? Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

Kale Culley as August "Auggie" Walker

Coby Bell as Larry Samuel James

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

Odette Annable as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Kearran Giovanni as Kelly James

Matt Pascua as Ben Perez

Saylor Bell as Sadie Rawlins

Justin Johnson Cortez as Detective Sonny Alcala