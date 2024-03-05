Walker season 4: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the drama series

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that may include the drama as Walker season 4 sees the top-notch Texas ranger back in action.

When fans last caught up with Walker (Jared Padalecki) and his team in Walker season 3, there was a lot going on. Not only was there a wedding on the ranger squad, but also, one member of the Walker clan was determined to join the army while another was set to start college. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that a serial killer from Cordell Walker’s past may be on the loose and another suspect from a break-in was shot but went missing. Trust us, there are plenty of things to be ironed out in the new episodes of the series.

Here’s everything we know about Walker season 4.

Walker season 4 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, April 3, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Walker is an original series of The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television station. Those who don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch episodes live as they air with a subscription to a live TV streaming service that carries the network such as FuboTV , Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, we anticipate new episodes becoming available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on The CW app . The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.

Additionally, if you'd like to watch any of the episodes from seasons 1-3, you can do so on Max.

At this time, we don’t have information about a UK release date for season 4.

Walker plot

Here is the overall synopsis of the series:

"Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, TX, after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home."

Jared Padalecki, Walker (Image credit: The CW)

Walker season 4 cast

As previously mentioned, Walker stars Jared Padalecki. The actor is a familiar face for CW fans as he spent years starring in Supernatural and before that, appeared in Gilmore Girls. Rounding out the cast are the following:

Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father) as Cassie Perez

Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam Walker

Molly Hagan (Jane the Virgin) as Abeline Walker

Violet Brinson (The Comey Rule) as Stella Walker

Coby Bell (SEAL Team) as Captain Larry James

Jeff Pierre (Shameless) as Trey Barnett

Mitch Pileggi (Supergirl) as Bonham Walker

Odette Annable (Supergirl) as Geri Broussard

Kale Culley (NCIS) as August Walker

Walker season 4 teaser

Here is a teaser for the brand-new season. It looks like Walker will face some high-stakes situations both in love and on the job.