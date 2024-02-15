How to watch Young Sheldon season 7 online: stream The Big Bang Theory spinoff from anywhere

After eight years on the air, CBS is calling time on its No. 1 sitcom. The bittersweet final season of Young Sheldon, the spinoff prequel series to The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), premieres on Thursday, February 15.

You can watch Young Sheldon season 7 for FREE in the US on Paramount Plus. Even if you're traveling abroad, you could still watch Young Sheldon season 7 on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon season 7 finds the precocious boy wonder continue his idiosyncratic journey to meeting his future wife Amy, best friend Leonard and becoming a Nobel Prize-winning physicist.

All of the principal cast are returning for the last season: Iain Armitage as the brilliant but socially inept Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, his overprotective mother, Montana Jordan as his brother Georgie, Annie Potts as his grandmother, affectionately known as "Meemaw," and Lance Barber as his father George Cooper Sr.

When viewers are reunited with the Cooper family, Mary is in Germany chaperoning Sheldon for his summer study program. It's not until well after they've landed that they learn that a twister has bulldozed through Medford and razed Meemaw's home to the ground, leaving the earnings from her illegal casino business blowing in the wind.

Season 7 promises bittersweet moments. There's the ominous possibility of an early exit for Sheldon's dad George, whose death around this time was mentioned in The Big Bang Theory. Yet fans should rest easy in the knowledge that this isn't the last for the Coopers. A flourishing future beckons for Sheldon, while the characters of Georgie Jr. and his fiancé Maddy — very soon due to be married — are getting their own spinoff show sometime in the next year, too.

Ready to see what the future holds for the Coopers? Then here's how to watch Young Sheldon season 7 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

Watch Young Sheldon season 7 in the US

US viewers can catch all-new Young Sheldon season 7 on CBS from Thursday, February 15 ,at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly. If you don't have cable, try a live TV streaming service. Alternatively, Paramount Plus has a number of plans and pricing options that will allow you to watch Young Sheldon season 7 online, and both come with a seven-day FREE trial option. Opt for Paramount Plus with Showtime and watch Young Sheldon online live from Thursday, February 15 at 8pm ET/PT with a local CBS stream. That's $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. If you can wait a few hours, however, then a Paramount Plus Essential Plan adds episodes to stream on-demand from the following day, and costs just $5.99 a month.

Can I watch Young Sheldon season 7 in the UK?

While fans of Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom can enjoy seasons 1 through 5 of Young Sheldon on Netflix currently, it's unlikely that season 7 will be added to the streaming giant anytime soon. Season 5 was only belatedly added in July 2023, well over a year since it finished airing in the US.

More likely is that Young Sheldon season 7 will be broadcast on E4 in the UK in the upcoming months, and subsequently available to stream on Channel 4's on-demand platform. We still anticipate a long wait before that happens.

Out of the country? If you’re currently traveling outside of the US, you might want to use a VPN to allow to watch Young Sheldon season 7 from abroad.

Can I watch Young Sheldon season 7 online in Australia?

Sadly there's been no announcement that Young Sheldon season 7 will be available to watch Down Under anytime soon.

However, if you're looking to catch-up on the first six seasons, they're currently all available over on streaming service Binge. There's a seven-day free trial to new members, and plans start from AU$10 a month.

Episode 1: A Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree – February 15

Episode 2: A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog – February 22

Episode 3: A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy – February 29

Episode 4: TBC – March 7

Episode 5: TBC – March 14

Episode 6: TBC – March 21

Episode 7: TBC – March 28

Episode 8: TBC – April 4

Episode 9: TBC – April 11

Episode10: TBC – April 18

Episode 11: TBC – April 25

Episode 12: TBC – May 2

Episode 13: TBC – May 9

Episode 14: TBC – May 16

All you need to know about Young Sheldon season 7

How many episodes of Young Sheldon season 7 will there be? The final season will have 14 episodes in total - quite a few less than we've seen for past seasons.

Who will star in Young Sheldon season 7? Iain Armitage as Sheldon Lee Cooper

Jim Parsons (narrator) as older Sheldon

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr.

Montana Jordan as "Georgie" Cooper Jr.

Annie Potts as Constance Tucker, or “Meemaw”

Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff Difford

Emily Osment as Amanda "Mandy" McAllister

Craig T. Nelson as Dale Ballard,

Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister

Will Sasso as Jim McAllister

When will the Young Sheldon season 7 finale be broadcast? Young Sheldon season 7 will bow out on Thursday, May 16 this year, with a special, one-hour long episode.

Will season 7 be the final season of Young Sheldon? Yes, CBS confirmed that season 7 would mark the last season of Young Sheldon back on November 2023. So this will be the last hurrah for Sheldon, his sister Missy, and his parents Mary and George.