What internet speed do you need for DirecTV Now

So you've decided to go with DirecTV Now . Good choice. It's got loads of options for devices and plans and the like.

But here's a question: What kind of internet connection to do you need to use DirecTV Now? Do you need SUPER FAST GIGAPLEXABLAST FIBER NET 5000? (If that's not an actual product name of some company's internet service, you can bet it will be at some point.)

Anyway. No, you don't have to have the fastest — and most expensive — internet available. And least probably not. But, really, it depends on where you intend to watch DirecTV Now.

For mobile devices — smartphones and tablets and the like — you'll need a minimum speed of 150 Kbps (which is crawling by today's standard) to 2.5Mbps (also not considered all that fast, but it's passable) if you want to watch video. Do remember that mobile streams are limited to 480p, so they'll be using less data and can get away with slower speeds.

Chances are you'll be able to meet those minimums, for sure.

If you're going to be watching HD video at home — via an Apple TV or Roku or whatever — DirecTV Now says you'll need speeds of at least 2.5 Mbps to 7.5 Mbps.

That sort of feed will come in at at least 720p, so the higher data rate is required — and remember that it'll use more data overall, which could be a thing if your ISP has a data cap.