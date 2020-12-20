What's on TV for Sunday, December 20

Tonight the Cleveland Browns are taking on the New York Giants tonight in Sunday Night Football. There are also new episodes of Holiday Baking Championship, Shameless, and Bryan Cranston’s newest program, Your Honor on tonight. And Netflix is dropping a TV version of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New York Giants tonight in Sunday Night Football. Tonight's game is being played live from MetLife stadium.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC

Shameless

The new season of Shameless continues tonight with episode three. Tonight Debbie loses track of Franny and has to balance her search for Franny with her handy-woman jobs. Meanwhile, Frank and Franny have a day of weed runs.

Watch at 9pm EST on Showtime

Holiday Baking Championship

Tonight on Holiday Baking Championship we take a look back at the work the four bakers did to make it into the finale. The judges will unveil what they consider to be the "best bakes of the season" and we'll get a fun behind-the-scenes view into what goes into creating the show.

Watch at 10pm EST on Food Network

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson's play.

Watch anytime on Netflix

You can also read our review of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom if you're trying to decide whether to watch or not. Hint: you should!

You Honor

Bryan Cranston’s newest Showtime show, Your Honor, is back tonight with its third episode of the season. Tonight, Michael continues to hide the details of the fatal accident involving his son using his clout. Lt. Nancy Costello is already convinced that something is amiss in the investigation, and Jimmy and Gina plot their revenge.

Watch at 10pm EST on Showtime