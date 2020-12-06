What on TV for Sunday, December 6

A new season of Euphoria kicks off tonight on HBO. The Denver Broncos are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football tonight, and were are new episodes of Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Euphoria

The Euphoria special kicks off tonight on HBO. In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas.

Watch anytime on HBO

Want to watch some football? Tonight the Denver Broncos are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football. The Broncos currently have a 4-7 record for the season, while the Chiefs have a 10-1 record. Tonight's game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch at 8:20pm EST

The Simpsons

Episode 9 of The Simpsons' 32nd season is happening tonight. Tonight, Lisa calls her teacher, Ms. Hoover, a hack and refuses to apologize. Then, she learns Ms. Hoover's private pain.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers has a new episode tonight. Tonight, when Linda joins a women's business group, Gene gets possessive of her time. Meanwhile, Louise and Tina want to learn how to fight.

Watch at 9pm EST

Selena: The Series

A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas gets weird — really weird — after George and Harold go back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday's traditions.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Holiday Wars

Raven-Symone is hosting a new episode of Holiday Wars tonight. tonight Symone asks the remaining four teams to create the most-romantic wedding the world has ever seen at the North Pol. The winner tonight will walk away with $25,000.

Watch at 8pm EST on Food Network.