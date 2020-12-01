What's on TV for Tuesday, December 1

Football fans can catch a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens tonight. Tayshia is trying to sort out her feelings for several men on The Bachelorette tonight, and Whitney deals with quarantine woes thanks to COVID on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight from Heinz Field. The Ravens currently have a 6-4 record and the Steelers a 10-0 record going into tonight's game.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

The Bachlorette

On The Bachelorette, Tayshia is finding that she has feelings for several of the men on the show. In order to help her out, JoJo arrives on the scene to help her navigate her emotions and make some choices.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows the stories of some of the women that have starred on MTV’s show 16 and Pregnant. Tonight on the show, Kail gives birth to her fourth child, Chelsea worries about her health amid Cole's COVID-19 scare, and Leah has to adjust to having all three kids at home.

Watch at 8pm EST on MTV

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Tonight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney is isolated at home due to the spread of COVID-19 and her resentment is growing for Chase. Hopefully, during quarantine the duo will be able to come to an agreement over their living situation; however, the time together also might be pushing them apart.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC

Angela's Christmas Wish

A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Chopped

Tonight on Chopped, the $25,000 Comfort Food Feud Challenge continues, tonight the challenge is pizza. Competitors will have to prepare spaghetti and meatballs in an unusual form, and when it comes to the dessert round they’ll have to create a dessert using some spicy, salty and sugary ingredients.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network