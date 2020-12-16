What on TV for Wednesday, December 16

After a season of exciting masked performances, tonight is the season finale of The Masked Singer. This season of The Amazing Race also comes to its dramatic conclusion tonight, and there are new episodes of Guy’s Grocery Games and The Great Christmas Light Fight on as well.

The Masked Singer

It’s finale time for The Masked Singer. Tonight we get to relive some of the best moments and performances from the season before all of the contestants perform one last time. Everyone will ultimately be unmasked tonight, and one person will walk away with the Golden Mask Trophy.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

The Amazing Race

We’re at the end of the game for The Amazing Race. After 11 countries, 17 cities, and more than 33,000 miles, tonight the final three teams will travel to New Orleans where one team will officially be crowned this season’s winner. Who will take home the one million dollar grand prize?

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight Guy’s Grocery Games is hosting its first Hanukkah competition. In true Guy's Grocery Games fashion, two all-star chefs make potato latkes with ingredients decided by dreidels and then turn eight leftover ingredients into a meal.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Tonight of The Great Christmas Light Fight we’ll take a look at how some of the tackiest animist elaborate Christmas displays are built. Strolling through neighborhoods is a little bit different nowadays, so why not just check out the displays from home?

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. To make matters worse, it's Christmas! Now she must make things right before it’s too late.

Watch anytime on Netflix