What to watch for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

You did it! The week's half over. We've hit Wednesday and now it's time to spend some good old fashioned quality time with your TV screen.

We've got a variety of options for you today. Several of the options lean into the feel-good moods a lot of us might be missing right now, while others lean into the more existential commentary on our species as a whole. If neither of those areas really appeal to you, there's also some options that involve people punching other people!

We also pinky promise that none of the options listed involved an annoying camel going off to Mike about hump day!

'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Have you been keeping up with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s shocking final season? Though the series went off the rails there for a bit in the middle, it's really found its footing after some redundancy in earlier seasons. You'll never guess what Mack and team are up to now.

Watch on ABC at 9:00PM EST.

'AEW Dynamite - Fight for the Fallen'

A lot went down at Fyter Fest, and things are only going to continue to heat up during AEW Dynamite's Fight for the Fallen. With normal PPV's off the table, the new wrestling promotion has forgone charging for them as they usually would. Instead, they're offering PPV caliber matches during their normal weekly event. Jon Moxley will face off against Brian Cage for the belt, while Jungle Express and the Elite take each other on in a tag match, and that's just a sampling!

Watch on TNT at 4:00PM EST

'The Fugitive'

After finding his wife fatally wounded by a mysterious one-armed assassin, Dr. Richard Kimble's day somehow manages to get worse. Turns out the cops aren't so willing to believe stories about one-armed men when your late wife had an impressive life insurance policy in her name.

Harrison Ford's birthday was this week. Why not take some time to unwind with his 1993 classic, The Fugitive?

Watch at on AMC at 6:00PM EST

'Moana'

While it might be a while before we can all see islands or beaches again, that doesn't mean we can't spend time watching the beautiful animation of Disney's Moana. As it happens, it's also a great follow up to Hamilton if you're looking for more Lin Manuel Miranda music!

Stream Moana on Disney+

'Queer Eye'

Right now, we all just need something that's pure. I won't lie to you - Netflix's Queer Eye reboot will most certainly make you cry. But it's the kind of cry that happens because your heart's too full. The Fab 5 even dropped a new season a month or so ago!

Stream Queer Eye on Netflix

'Parasite'

If you've been watching and loving Snowpiercer, now's a great time to introduce yourself to more of Bong Joon Ho's incredible work. Recommending the adaptation that the TNT drama is based off of seemed too obvious, so consider this your nudge to check out Bong's most recent success - Parasite.

Stream Parasite on Hulu

'The Good Place'

If you're looking for some forking feel-good hilarity, The Good Place is a great place to start. While the show tackles just how hard it is to be a 'truly' good person and how society forms our concepts, it's also making you laugh. If that's not enough of a selling point, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and the rest of the cast's adorable chemistry should help keep you around.

Stream The Good Place on Netflix.