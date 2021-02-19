What's Coming to Tubi in March 2021

You don’t necessarily have to pay for a pricy subscription in order to stream movies. Tubi offers a pretty solid lineup of ad-supported older series and movies that are worth a look, and in March it’s add a handful more titles into the mix.

Starting March 1 you’ll be able to check out movies like Patriots Day, Anger Management, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Cloud Atlas on the streamer.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s getting added in March:

Action & Thriller

And Soon the Darkness (2010)

Bait (2012)

Blood Father (2016) - starting 3/26

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)

Domino (2005)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Exit Wounds (2001)

I Am Wrath (2016) - 3/16

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)

Patriots Day (2016)

Rocknrolla (2008)

The Art of War (2000)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Marine (2006)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) - starting 3/25

Black Cinema

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Meet the Browns (2008)

Top Five (2014)

Comedy

Anger Management (2003)

Brothers Solomon (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Skiptrace (2016)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Drama

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Ghost (1990)

Stronger (2017)

Horror

The Row (2018)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Kids & Family

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

Karate Kid (1984)

Sci-Fi

Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965)

Dr. Who: Daleks Invasion Earth (1966)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Series

Devious Maids (2013)

Game of Talents (2021)

The Mediator with Ice-T (2020)