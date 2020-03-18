What's new on Tubi in April 2020

Source: Tubi (Image credit: Tubi)

Tubi TV is quickly becoming another go-to source for free content — and who doesn't love free content these days. It's a legit service — just purchased by Fox Corporation for $440 million — that features scores of movies and shows from more than 200 partners. That includes Paramount, Lionisgate and MGM, for starters.

Tubi boasted some 25 million monthly active users in December 2020.

And you can watch Tubi on just about every device you own. That includes Android and iOS devices, the Amazon Echo Show, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs from Vizio, Sony, Samsung and more, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and the Google Nest Hub Max.

And new content lands each month. Below, you'll find what's on its way to Tubi in April 2020. It's a pretty ecletic group — no real rhyme or reason to the flicks, except that you'll find yourself with hours and hours of things to watch, so long as you don't mind a few ads in the process.

Tubi.tv Free TV, plus ads!



More free TV!



Tubi TV is a free streaming video service with content from more than 200 partners, including, Paramount, Lionsgate and MGM. In March 2020 Tubi was acquired by Fox.



View

What's coming to Tubi in April 2020