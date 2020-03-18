What's new on Tubi in April 2020
More movies, for the low, low cost of free. (And the cost of watching some ads.)
Tubi TV is quickly becoming another go-to source for free content — and who doesn't love free content these days. It's a legit service — just purchased by Fox Corporation for $440 million — that features scores of movies and shows from more than 200 partners. That includes Paramount, Lionisgate and MGM, for starters.
Tubi boasted some 25 million monthly active users in December 2020.
And you can watch Tubi on just about every device you own. That includes Android and iOS devices, the Amazon Echo Show, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs from Vizio, Sony, Samsung and more, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and the Google Nest Hub Max.
And new content lands each month. Below, you'll find what's on its way to Tubi in April 2020. It's a pretty ecletic group — no real rhyme or reason to the flicks, except that you'll find yourself with hours and hours of things to watch, so long as you don't mind a few ads in the process.
Tubi.tv
Free TV, plus ads!
More free TV!
Tubi TV is a free streaming video service with content from more than 200 partners, including, Paramount, Lionsgate and MGM. In March 2020 Tubi was acquired by Fox.
What's coming to Tubi in April 2020
- Adore
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- And So It Goes
- The Big Short
- Blood Diamond
- Bullet To The Head
- Cellular
- The Conjuring
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Edge of Darkness (2010)
- Escape From Planet Earth
- The Family
- Free Birds
- Head Of State
- Hector And The Search For Happiness
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
- The Last Witch Hunter
- Monster Trucks
- Rock Dog
- Set It Off
- Shaft (2000)
- Shrek Forever After
- Total Recall
- Universal Soldier
- Urge
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.