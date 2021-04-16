What's on TV for Friday, April 16

Reddington makes a trip to visit an old friend tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist. A psychic hires Magnum and Higgins to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen on a new episode of Magnum P.I., and Netflix’s is debuting a new female-empowering documentary, Fly Like a Girl.

MacGyver

Tonight on a new episode of MacGyver, Mac and Desi travel with Bozer to his childhood home when his aunt dies in a tragic accident, however, they soon discover she may have been murdered.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Reddington enjoys a quiet visit with a friend at her home in rural America.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Fly Like a Girl

Fly Like a Girl is more than just a film. It’s a movement of young girls and women relentlessly pursuing their passion for aviation, a field currently dominated by men. Hearing first-hand stories from girls and women who dared to aim higher. From a lego-loving young girl who includes female pilots in her toy airplanes, to a courageous woman who helped lead shuttle missions to space, the film shows us that women are in charge of their own destiny.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Magnum P.I.

On a new episode of Magnum P.I., a psychic hires Magnum and Higgins to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen. Also, Katsumoto questions Kumu when her information is found on recovered stolen jewels.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Why Did You Kill Me?

The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Songbird

In the terrifying thriller Songbird, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse.

Watch anytime on Hulu