What's on TV for Friday, April 9

Netflix’s highly-anticipated original film Thunder Force officially arrives today on the streamer. We’ve got new episodes of Magnum P.I. and MacGyver happening tonight, and TNT is showing a Despicable Me marathon.

Thunder Force

Netflix's highly-anticipated new original film Thunder Force debuts today. Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on Magnum P.I. it's a case of missing truffles. Magnum and Higgins work on a case attempting to recover valuable stolen truffles. They also must care for a baby left abandoned at the gates of their estate.

Night in Paradise

Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons.

MacGyver

Tonight on a new episode of MacGyver, Mac has to lean on Desi when he discovers that he's losing the ability to control his hands. Meanwhile, Mac and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a criminal.

The Standard

Ten special forces combat veterans and forty civilians converge on Jacksonville Beach, for what is considered to be the toughest endurance event in the world. At 48+ hours and 80+ miles, the pass rate for participants is less than 2%. Inspired by Special Forces training, the event is not only a way to test one’s mettle, but it’s also an attempt to bridge the military-civilian divide. It is a roller coaster of emotions for both the candidates and the cadre.

Despicable Me

In the mood for a movie night? TNT is showing Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 tonight. The animated film follows a supervillan that's attempting to steal the moon from the sky when three young girls threaten his plan. The original kicks off tonight at 8pm EDT and the sequel at 10pm EDT.

