What's on TV for Friday, August 28

It was looking a little rough there in the middle of the week, but you’ve officially made it to Friday! Tonight there’s tons of great television to reward yourself with.

One highlight is The Binge, which arrives on Hulu today. The purge-like Hulu Original is set when drugs and alcohol are illegal, except for one day a year. If wrestling is your thing, Friday Night Smackdown airs on FOX tonight, and there are new episodes of Masters of Illusion, 90 Day Fiance, and Real Time With Bill Maher airing tonight as well.

The Binge

Hulu Original The Binge officially arrives on the streaming platform today. The movie is set during a time in American when all drugs and alcohol are illegal — except for one day a year. Think of it kind of like The Purge, except for substances. The movie follows a group of teens who are experiencing their first binge.

Friday Night Smackdown

Friday Night Smackdown airs on FOX tonight. As always, the superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment will battle it out and try to settle long-running rivalries in the process. It’s always a fun one to watch if you like wrestling.

Get Duked!

Get Duked! arrives on Amazon Prime video today. The movie follows teenage pals Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatrootare from Glasgow on a camping trip which is built on a real-life program known as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The trio is ready to smoke some weed and party in the woods, but gets paired with a straight-laced camper that wants to play by the rules. Then they find themselves being hunted down by a shadowy force. Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie, Georgie Glen, James Cosmo star.

Masters of Illusion

Dean Cain is hosting a new episode of Masters of Illusion tonight. The show features performances from a variety of different magicians, performers, and escape artists. Tonight’s show includes performance by Kyle Marlett, Ed Alonzo, Matthew Laslo, Angela Funovits and “Lefty."

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

The pandemic has made it a bit difficult for Guy Fieri to hit the road for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, so he’s brought it to his house. In the pandemic-style episode, he’ll combine cooking at home with great restaurant food. Four alums from the show will send Fieri all the ingredients for “their most off-the-hook recipes” and then Guy and his son Hunter will cook them up.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

In a new episode of 90 Day Fiance, Eric worries about Larissa's surgery, Karine looks into leaving, and chaos ensues at Angela and Michael's pre-wedding festivities. It's likely going to be enough drama that if you aren't married already you might start to reconsider your desire to walk down that aisle.

Real Time With Bill Maher

Real Time With Bill Maher is new again this week. Tonight Maher is going to likely have a lot to talk about thanks to the Republican convention going on this week. Guest this week include Rep. Trey Gowdy, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina, jass musician Wynton Marsalls, and political journalist Nina Burleigh.

