What's on TV for Friday, December 25
By Emily Price
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas! While the holiday has made it so there’s not a ton new on tonight, you do have some options. The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight from Staples Center, the finale of The Christmas Caroler Challenge is happening on the CW, and a new episode of Paranormal Caught on Camera can be a change of pace if you need to escape the holidays for a bit.
NBA Basketball
Want to catch some holiday basketball? The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight from Staples Center.
Watch at 8pm EST on ABC
A Very Brady Christmas
If you’re spending the holidays with the family, then A Very Brady Christmas can be a real crowd pleaser. The made-for-TV movie was made in 1988, and is a cheesy journey through the Brady’s holiday plans. Your parents can enjoy it because it takes them back in time, and you can get a kick out of it for the ridiculousness of some of the jokes they’ll inevitably laugh at.
Watch anytime on Hulu
The Christmas Caroler Challenge
While caroling might be off the table this year for a lot of us thanks to the pandemic, you can get a little bit of caroling action tonight in the Finals for The Christmas Caroler Challenge where we'll see the best caroler crowned.
Watch at 8pm EST on the CW
Bridgerton
From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Paranormal Caught of Camera
Need to take a break for all the holiday programming? How about some ghosts? Tonight on Paranormal Caught on Camera, two friends emerge unharmed after a car plows into a restaurant and a Utah man stares death in the face as he's stalked by an angry cougar.
Watch at 10pm EST on the Travel Channel
