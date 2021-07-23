What's on TV for Friday, July 23

Are you ready for some Olympics? Coverage of the games is happening all afternoon on NBC Sports.

Fallon prepares for her impending IPO on a new episode of Dynasty tonight, and the documentary Stuntman, following veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history arrives today on Disney+.

Olympics

The Olympics are continuing today on NBC Sports. Today's coverage kicks off at 1pm and runs until 7:30pm ET tonight.

Watch at 1pm EDT on NBC Sports

Blue Bloods

Tonight on Blue Bloods, Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as she's trying to get a nervous eye-witness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend.

Watch at 10pm EDT on CBS

Stuntman

Stuntman chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel’s infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump. In 2018, “Stuntman” made its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, as Fallon prepares for her impending IPO, she reluctantly turns to Blake for help. Anders confronts Alexis and about her machinations and Anders regales her with his plans for retaliation.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Last Letter From Your Lover

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Playing With Sharks

From National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Emmy-nominated director Sally Aitken and WildBear Entertainment, “Playing with Sharks” captures the life of Valerie Taylor — a woman ahead of her time whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, “Playing with Sharks” follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.



Watch anytime on Disney+