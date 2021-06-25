What's on TV for Friday, June 25

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are tonight! The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue with Day 1 of women's gymnastics, and Guy Fieri makes Triple-D style takeout with DDD alums who join Guy and Hunter via video chat tonight on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Tonight Sheryl Underwood hosts the 48th annual gala saluting soaps, daytime talk and children's programs.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

Tonight the 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue with Day 1 of women's gymnastics. Tonight's event is being broadcast from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Bosch

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Dynasty

Tonight on Dynasty, as Fallon continues to work on expanding Fallon Unlimited, she crosses paths with an old college friend, who is more than what he seems.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Sisters on Track

An intimate portrait of girlhood following three determined sisters in Brooklyn as they race against all odds on a journey toward hope, belonging and a brighter future.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Tonight on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy Fieri makes Triple-D style takeout with DDD alums who join Guy and Hunter via video chat.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network