What's on TV for Friday, March 26

Tonight the task force continues its search for Agent Keen, and takes on a new blacklister called "Treasure Man" on The Blacklist. Magnum and Higgins are helping a woman whose lover has just been murdered on Magnum P.I., and Netflix is dropping a new teen romance, A Week Away.

Into The Dark: Blood Moon

When Esme and her ten-year-old son, Luna, move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the task force works to stop someone from being abducted by looking for a "treasure man" who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminals.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Invincible

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems

Watch anytime on Prime Video

MacGyver

Tonight on a new episode of MacGyver, Mac and Riley head overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

In present day Minnesota, The Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive youth hockey powerhouse. When 12 year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team. With a new group of misfit kids and an old rundown rink managed by a familiar face -- Gordon Bombay -- they begin a journey to challenge the cutthroat culture of youth sports today, and rediscover the joy of playing just for the love of the game.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on Magnum P.I., a married woman enlists the help of Magnum and Higgins to find her lover's killer because she doesn't want to expose her affair to the police. When they start looking into the case they determine that the victim might have not been who he said he was.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

A Week Away

Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular, and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Watch anytime on Netflix