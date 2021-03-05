What's on TV for Friday, March 5

It's season finale time for WandaVision tonight. The Disney+ show is streaming its final episode for the season now. Also available to stream today is the highly-anticipated sequel to Coming To America, Coming 2 America.

Beyond those new streaming options, there are also new episodes of The Blacklist, Shark Tank, MacGyver and more on tonight.

Coming 2 America

Today Prime Video is debuting the anticipated sequel to Coming To America. Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, in Coming 2 America newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, The Task Force discovers a company that creates doppelgängers for criminals. Meanwhile, Reddington has to scramble in order to counteract a move made by Agent Keen.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

WandaVision

We've followed Wanda and Vision through a series of epic twists and turns, all of which were leading to tonight's season finale of WandaVision. If you haven't watched the show yet, brush up on your Marvel movies and then check it out from the beginning. It's definitely one to watch, especially for Marvel fans.

Watch anytime on Disney+

MacGyver

Tonight on a new episode of MacGyver, Mac and the team discovers Murdoc hacked their comms and has been recording them for months. They make that discovery while they're on a mission to hunt down a codex lead, now they have to also figure out how to stop Murdoc.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Penn & Teller are hosting a new episode of Fool Us tonight. Tonight's episode features magicians that are trying to, well, fool Penn & Teller. Tonight's contestants include Sanjeev Vinodh, Doc Dixon, David Merlin and Jorg Alexander.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW

Boss Level

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor, the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife and live once again for tomorrow.

Watch anytime on Hulu

City of Ghosts

Meet the Ghost Club! Their adventures take them all around Los Angeles as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about their city's history.

Watch anytime on Netflix