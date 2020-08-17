What's on TV for Monday, August 17

While going to work on Monday definitely stinks, once you make it through the day there’s some pretty great TV waiting for you tonight.

Amy Schumer’s cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, airs tonight and we hear potato skins are on the menu. There’s also a new episodes of Hoarders and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Netflix has added a few new movies that are worth a watch.

Crazy Awesome Teachers

There are a lot of things to like about the new Netflix Original, Crazy Awesome Teachers, but my favorite thing is perhaps that Netflix has categorized the movie as a “Gangster Movie.” This self-described Indonesian gangster movie is about a reluctant new teacher that sets out to recoup the salaries of his fellow teachers when they get stolen from his school. He also apparently learns about the joys of teaching in the process, as one does.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Hoarders

As someone who arguably has too much “stuff” around, there’s something a little therapeutic about watching a show where someone is doing things a bit worse. Tonight’s episode of Hoarders is giving me serious dad vibes (as in my dad). We meet Dennis who is a retired architect and hangs on to things he thinks he might repurpose for a project later. The end result is that Dennis has more clutter now than he knows what to do with.

Watch it get cleaned up tonight at 8pm EDT on A&E.

The Best Thing I Ever Ate

Looking for a little inspiration for your next quarantine meal? In tonight’s new episode of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate some Food Network stars talk about some of the best things they’ve personally ever eaten. Tonight we hear about a Thanksgiving feast inside a waffle, a doughnut cheeseburger, and some out-of-this-world salmon.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network.

American Pickers

American Pickers fans will definitely want to tune in to tonight’s episode. Today we get to take a look at some of the earliest days of the show and Mike shares some never-before-seen footage of how he and Frank got started.

Watch tonight at 9pm Eat on the History channel.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Penn & Teller are arguably some of the best-trainer magicians around right now. Tonight they watch the tricks of some aspiring magicians, including Mario Lopez, as they perform their best trick on stage. After the trick is done, Penn & Teller get one shot to try and figure out how the trick is performed. If they can’t guess, then the magician will earn the right to perform on stage with the magicians in Vegas during their live show at the Rio.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook

If you’re not the best cook, you’re not alone. In Amy Schumer Learns to Cook the comedian learns how to make ‘Pigs in a Blanket’ today as well as pot stickers and some homemade potato skins. Chris also teaches Amy how to make ricotta pancakes, which apparently contain “a shocking but undetectable amount of broccoli.”

Watch at 10pm EDT on the Food Network.

Drunk Parents

If you missed Drunk Parents in the theater, now’s your shot to watch it streaming. Netflix added the 2017 comedy today. Starring Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayak, the comedy is about two parents that have fallen down on their luck and are looking for ways to make cash quickly without letting on to their daughter that they might not have the finances to pay for her education. It’s a fun one to watch.

Watch anytime on Netflix