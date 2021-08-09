What's on TV for Monday, August 9

Tonight the semifinals continue on American Ninja Warrior. The Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some basketball, and tonight on Hells’ Kitchen the chefs' spelling and cooking skills are put to the test in the aptly named game of Spells Kitchen.

NBA Summer League

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ESPN U

American Ninja Warrior

Tonight on American Ninja Warrior, the Semifinals continue in Los Angeles where ninjas will face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Padlock.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, the chefs' spelling and cooking skills are put to the test in a game of Spells Kitchen, during which one team struggles to work together on its dish.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Housebroken

Tonight on Housebroken, when Coyote asks Honey to run away with him to Altadena, she agonizes over the decision. Meanwhile, Diablo chooses to live with his carefree dad and Max learns he's not the original "Max."

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Reservation Dogs

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Shark Tank

Tonight on Shark Tank, a custom bobblehead business, an unusual golf accessory and a college-sports innovation are pitched to the Sharks for potential investment.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CNBC

The Republic of Sarah

Tonight on The Republic of Sarah, Corrine confides in Sarah about what happened with Danny, Corinne also admits that she needs Sarah's help with something she has always questioned.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW