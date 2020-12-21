What's on TV for Monday, December 21

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, tonight you can sing along with some celebrities on Disney as they perform some holiday classics as well as watch the bakers create a macaron tower on Holiday Baking Championship. Tonight is the season finale of Industry, and there are new episodes of American Dad! and NeXt to watch as well.

Disney Holiday Singalong

Are you ready to get in the holiday spirit? Tonight the Disney Channel is hosting a holiday singalong where celebrities perform top holiday Disney songs.

Watch at 8pm EST on Disney

Industry

Tonight is the 2-hour season finale of Industry. Reduction in Force Day looms, so the graduates do whatever it takes to secure final recommendations from their superiors and solidify vital client relationships. At a holiday party Harper divulges confidential company business. Then later in hour two, the graduates stand in front of senior management to prove their worthy of keeping their positions.

Watch at 9pm EST on HBO

neXT

Tonight is episode 8 of this season of neXT. Tonight LeBlanc tries to get into ZAVA to put his virus on the server after NEXT causes a power outage and a crash after trying to manipulate a GPS system.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

American Dad!

It's the holidays tonight on American Dad! After Stan's plan for the perfect Christmas goes terribly, tragically wrong, he's given a magical opportunity to make things right.

Watch at 10pm EST on TBS

Holiday Baking Championship

We’re down to the final three bakers tonight on Holiday Baking Championship. On tonight’s show the three remaining bakers will compete against each to create a macaron tower for the holidays.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network